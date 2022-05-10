8PAY Hits Market Cap of $897,265.67 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $897,265.67 and $70,642.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00517494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00036330 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.49 or 2.04403060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.29 or 0.07499598 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

