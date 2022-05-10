8PAY Price Reaches $0.0158 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $949,296.25 and approximately $97,383.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00589978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037204 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,225.99 or 2.01619226 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00094778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

