908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Announces Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MASS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 324,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $553.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.59.

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

