$944.02 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to report $944.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.17 million and the lowest is $936.70 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $924.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 471.45% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

NYSE MTD traded down $119.83 on Monday, reaching $1,196.07. 204,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,343.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,457.25. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,188.56 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.