A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16,206.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.86 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

