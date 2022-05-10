AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

AAON opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

