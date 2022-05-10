Aave Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $109.26 or 0.00352330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $467.19 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,713,285 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

