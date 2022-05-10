AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. 6,522,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,502. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $139.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

