AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 3,360,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,837. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.27.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

