Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 35,000 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after buying an additional 532,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,023,000 after buying an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $158,312,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,313. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 550.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.