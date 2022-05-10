Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 6,265 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

MA traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.