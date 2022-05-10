Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 6,265 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
MA traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
