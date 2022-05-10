Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 6,639,786 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,639,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,072,000. Stellantis accounts for approximately 29.2% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA owned 0.33% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 8,949,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,692. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

