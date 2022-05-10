Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $1.91 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $4,935,080 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,079. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

