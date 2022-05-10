Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $3.87 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.