Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 12,192 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Trane Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.63.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.