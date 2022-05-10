Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 8,793 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. 11,361,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

