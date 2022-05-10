Abeille Asset Management SA Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
