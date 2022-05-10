Abeille Asset Management SA Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

