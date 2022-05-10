Abeille Asset Management SA Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,346,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.