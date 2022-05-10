ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 1,802,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,681. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

