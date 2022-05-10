Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 5.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 894,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,077,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.