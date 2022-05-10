Accord Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:ACD opened at C$8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.44. Accord Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.47 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

