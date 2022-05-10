Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. 6,475,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

