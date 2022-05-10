Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $40.38 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $465.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

