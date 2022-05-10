Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,011. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $595.83 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $702.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.13.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

