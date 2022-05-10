Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.23 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,091 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,957,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

