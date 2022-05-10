Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 528 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.22. 1,450,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

