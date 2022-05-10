Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 50,412 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.80. 796,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.