Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

