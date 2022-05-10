Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

