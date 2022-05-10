Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,922 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.50. 1,675,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,083. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.24. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

