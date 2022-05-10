Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,911 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $340.18. 1,249,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,211. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.75 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

