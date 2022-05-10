Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,258 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,075,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

