ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $275,120.03 and approximately $37,887.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

