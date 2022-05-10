Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

