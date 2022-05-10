Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.
ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.