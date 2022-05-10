Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

