ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.
ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
