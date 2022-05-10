ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.