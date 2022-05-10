adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($305.26) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €288.71 ($303.90).

FRA:ADS opened at €173.54 ($182.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €202.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €237.77. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

