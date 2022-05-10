Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTX opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aemetis by 136.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aemetis by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

