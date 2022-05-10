AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASLE stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AerSale by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 3,808.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AerSale by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

