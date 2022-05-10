Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of A traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.33. 75,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

