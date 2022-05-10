AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 946,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

