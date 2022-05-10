Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $14,949,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 1,058,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

