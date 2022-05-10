Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 324,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.07.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,246 shares of company stock valued at $121,901,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.