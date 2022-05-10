Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($189.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($187.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($149.47) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.92 ($154.66).

Shares of AIR traded down €3.78 ($3.98) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €103.72 ($109.18). 1,720,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.55. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

