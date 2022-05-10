Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $75.39 million and $5.53 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.