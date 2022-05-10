Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

