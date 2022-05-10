Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 4,761,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,490,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

