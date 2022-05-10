Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.72

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

