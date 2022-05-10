Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Argan by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Argan by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Argan by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGX traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,631. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $541.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGX shares. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

