Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.98. 7,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.05 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average is $261.76.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.